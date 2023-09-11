Salma Hayek stands in solidarity with Morocco's earthquake victims

Salma Hayek expresses her condolences for Morocco earthquake victims

Salma Hayek has expressed her sincerest condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that has ravaged Morocco.

The Hollywood A-lister took to her Instagram story and sent prayers to the affected people.

"The news of the earthquake's devastating impact in Morocco breaks my heart," the Frida actress wrote.

The 57-year-old conveyed her sympathies for the earthquake victims.

"My thoughts are with the unbreakable spirit of the people of Morocco during this difficult time."

The American actress urged her followers to make donations for the families in need.

Several well-known figures across the world, including politicians, star footballers, and showbiz personalities offered their prayers and support for Morocco's earthquake victims.

As per reports, more than 2,122 people have lost their lives as a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Marrakesh, Morocco on Friday, triggering chaos as multiple videos circulating on social media showed collapsing buildings and debris.