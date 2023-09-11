Ed Sheeran updates on last-minute Las Vegas concert cancellation

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram on Sunday to provide further details and insights into his abrupt Las Vegas concert cancellation at Allegiant Stadium.

Ed Sheeran expressed his concern for the safety of his fans and emphasized that the decision was made due to safety reasons.

He acknowledged the disappointment this caused and took full responsibility for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

The Grammy-winning artist also announced that refunds would be available at the point of purchase for ticket holders.

He offered a glimmer of hope by revealing a rescheduled show on October 28th, promising that it would be a special event.

The artist concluded his message with an apology to everyone affected and the hope of seeing them in October for what he anticipates will be a memorable performance.

The chart-topping Shape of You hitmaker and his dedicated team encountered an unexpected challenge as they prepared for their much-anticipated soundcheck.

It all began when a flooring issue was flagged, disrupting their meticulous preparations at the Nevada stadium.

The problem stemmed from rubber tiling that had become unstuck, causing two towering structures to shift overnight.

In a determined effort to salvage the show, engineers worked tirelessly, tearing apart the rig and reinforcing the rebuild.

This unfortunate series of events ultimately led to the late cancellation of Saturday's performance.

A source close to the situation emphasized the paramount importance of health and safety, particularly in a massive NFL stadium that can accommodate up to 65,000 spectators.

The source clarified that the issue primarily revolved around the flooring rather than the stage itself.