Christina Ricci joins 'believe victims movement' amidst Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis controversy

Christina Ricci joins the conversation amid controversy surrounding Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' support

Christina Ricci has entered the ongoing discourse surrounding Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's controversial decision to pen character letters for Danny Masterson, following his double rape conviction.



The renowned 43-year-old actress, known for her iconic role in The Addams Family and her recent appearance in Doja Cat's music video, took to Instagram on a Saturday night to express her concerns, all while urging the public to "believe victims."

While Ricci didn't explicitly name Kutcher or Kunis in her statement, it was evident that her remarks were aimed at the celebrity couple, who have faced substantial criticism for their support of Masterson.

Christina Ricci resurfaced via Instagram Stories to clarify her position, emphasizing that her initial statement wasn't exclusively directed at the Kutchers.

However, she did acknowledge that recent events had prompted her to reflect more deeply on the issue.

Christina Ricci shared her thoughts, "Regrettably, I've encountered numerous awesome guys who were kind to me but later revealed to be abusers in private.

I've had my own personal encounters with this reality. The message is clear: Believe victims. Coming forward is no walk in the park, and securing a conviction is an uphill battle."

