Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga returns in January 2024

The anime adaptation of the Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga (also known as Blue Exorcist Season 3) has revealed a trailer and a premiere date. The anime will premiere on January 6, 2024, in Japan.
The trailer shows Rin Okumura and his friends as they battle the Shimane Illuminati, a secret organisation that is planning to revive the demon king Lucifer. The trailer also features new characters, such as Izumo Kamiki, a young woman who is possessed by the spirit of a samurai, and Mephisto Pheles, a demon who is working with the Shimane Illuminati.
The Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga is based on the manga series of the same name by Kazue Kato. The manga series has been serialized in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine since 2009 and has 26 volumes as of March 2023. The first two seasons of the anime adaptation aired in 2011 and 2017, respectively.
The team for the upcoming season, which will make the series possible, has been announced.
