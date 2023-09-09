UK records another hottest day of year 2023 — Summer on steroids?

An image of pedestrians cool off by soaking their feet in the Trafalgar Square fountain, London — AFP/File

Over the weekend, the United Kingdom basked in the hottest day of the year so far, as reported by the country's national weather service.

Preliminary data indicated that temperatures soared to 32.7 degrees Celsius (90.9 degrees Fahrenheit) at Heathrow airport, surpassing this year's previous high of 32.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded just two days earlier.

Saturday marked the sixth consecutive day that the UK witnessed temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, a significant departure from the usual seasonal averages.

The Met Office, responsible for weather forecasts in the UK, previously noted that the country had encountered its eighth warmest summer since records began in 1884.

The record-breaking heatwave saw June securing the top spot as the hottest month on record, followed by a rainy July and a mixed August.

Notably, in July 2022, Britain experienced an unprecedented milestone when temperatures soared past the 40-degree Celsius mark, marking the hottest day ever recorded in the country's history.