David Beckham is maestro in living his passion

Known for his passion for body art and intricately adorned physique, David Beckham added another tattoo to his collection during a visit to Mark Mahoney's World Famous Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood on Friday.
Mark, a renowned tattoo artist with over 40 years of experience, could be seen carefully crafting the design on the footballer's hand.
While David shared an update on Instagram, he has yet to reveal the finished piece.
Alongside photos of the tattoo artist at work, he captioned, 'They don't make them like this anymore.’
Notably, David recently had the number '99' inked on his little finger, commemorating his marriage to wife Victoria in that year, which was also when their eldest son, Brooklyn, was born.
