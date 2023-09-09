 
close
Friday September 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

David Beckham is maestro in living his passion

David recently had the number '99' inked on his little finger dedicated to his wife Victoria

By Web Desk
September 09, 2023
David Beckham is maestro in living his passion
David Beckham is maestro in living his passion

Known for his passion for body art and intricately adorned physique, David Beckham added another tattoo to his collection during a visit to Mark Mahoney's World Famous Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood on Friday.

Mark, a renowned tattoo artist with over 40 years of experience, could be seen carefully crafting the design on the footballer's hand. 

While David shared an update on Instagram, he has yet to reveal the finished piece.

David Beckham is maestro in living his passion

Alongside photos of the tattoo artist at work, he captioned, 'They don't make them like this anymore.’

Notably, David recently had the number '99' inked on his little finger, commemorating his marriage to wife Victoria in that year, which was also when their eldest son, Brooklyn, was born.