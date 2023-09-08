VIDEO: MS Dhoni par-tees with Donald Trump on the golf course

It seems that MS Dhoni, one of the most renowned Indian cricketers in history, has been enjoying his time in the US and has apparently made some new famous friends there as well.
After attending the quarterfinals of the US Open 2023 Men's Singles, where he witnessed a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, Dhoni was seen hitting the golf course with former US president Donald Trump.
Recently, photos of the two popular figures went viral on social media, causing quite a stir online after Trump personally invited Dhoni to play a game of golf with him, according to reports.
Dhoni, who previously played as a football goalkeeper before pursuing a successful career in cricket, decided to give golf a try.
The picture was first posted by Hitesh Sanghvi, an entrepreneur based in Dubai, who is also considered a friend of Dhoni and accompanied him to the Alcaraz vs Zverev quarter-final in the US Open, NDTV reported.
With videos of his adventures across the country going viral, Dhoni fever has really taken hold in the US.
While it may be some time until Dhoni returns to the cricket pitch, it is exciting to see him captivate fans with his appearances in various settings.
