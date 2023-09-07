Emily Ratajkowski 'congratulates' Sophie Turner after Joe Jonas divorce

Emily Ratajkowski believes women getting divorced before 30 is 'chic', lends support to Sophie Turner

American model Emily Ratajkowski shared a piece of relationship advice for 'young' divorced women, stating that there is nothing to be 'stressed' about as she gave her take in the midst of Sophie Turner's split from Joe Jonas.

The Gone Girl actress posted a TikTok video after Jonas, 34, filed a divorce from Turner, 27.

Emily started the video by giving fans an inside look at her own experience of divorce.

Noting that young women opting for divorce was getting rampant, the model spoke positively about finding a life after ending a marriage.

"So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better."

She added, "Being in your 20's is the trenches."



She went on to silently throw her weight behind Turner as she said that there was still a life ahead even if the marriage failed to work.

"There is nothing better than being in your 30's, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realising that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be," the Cruise actress shared her experience.

"And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you," Emily gave uplifting advice to her female followers.

The 32-year-old model who filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage last year concluded her video by 'congratulating' all women who got divorced before 30.

Her post comes hot in the heels of Jonas' divorce from Turner.