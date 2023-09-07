Body of missing Netflix engineer found near San Fransisco's Golden Gate Bridge

Yohanes Kidane on the occasion of his graduation from Cornell University. — X/@901Lulu

The body of a young boy who had recently been hired as an engineer at Netflix had gone missing in San Francisco last month before he was found dead by police last week, the Marin County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) contacted the Coroner Division of the Marin County Sheriff's Office last Tuesday, August 29, at around 11:41am regarding a report of an unconscious person in the San Francisco Bay.

According to the sheriff's office, a passing boat observed the body northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge before the US Coast Guard was alerted and arrived at the scene, locating a dead male floating in the water, ABC7 reported.

The subject's body was retrieved from the ocean by the Coast Guard and transported to Station Golden Gate in Sausalito, where paramedics declared him dead, without providing any resuscitation due to the subject’s physiologic condition, police said.

"The remains exhibited signs of advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation," the sheriff's office said.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Police Department, CHP Marin Office, the Department of Justice Missing and Unidentified Persons Section, and the Golden Gate Bridge Authority all participated in the inquiry which has now been completed and no foul play has been discovered.

On August 31, two days after the young boy was reported missing, the body was positively identified as Yohanes Stefanos Kidane, 22, who hailed from San Jose, and his discovery and passing were reported to his next of kin.

However, police revealed that blunt impact injuries were found to be the cause of death, with drowning being a significant contributory factor to Kidane's untimely death.

Kidane vanished on August 14 after getting into an Uber in San Jose. He had recently graduated from Cornell University and had recently been employed by Netflix as a software engineer.