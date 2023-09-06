Blue Beetle cast: A guide to the actors and their characters

Here’s a guide to Blue Beetle’s cast and character

Blue Beetle has recently been making headlines for crossing $100 million at the global box office.



DC’s latest instalment is the first live-action superhero movie with a predominantly Hispanic cast and lot of Latino stars playing leading roles.

Interestingly, Blue Beetle is also a major breakthrough moment in Hollywood because of Latin American culture representation and stellar performances from the cast members.

Produced by John Rickard, Zev Foreman and directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the movie follows the story of Jaime Reyes and his Mexican roots, his bond with his close-knit family and the power that the scarab unlocks within him, which he has to come to terms with.

Here is a guide to the cast and their characters in the blockbuster movie.

Xolo Maridueña is the first Latino actor to play a lead role in a superhero flick. His character Jaime Reyes is a college graduate, looking for a job, and his search brings him to Kord Industries where he gets introduced to the sentient scarab, that chooses to attach with him and hence, the “Blue Beetle” comes into life.

Becky G as Khaji-Da, who is a musician and earlier worked in Power Rangers, is the voice behind the scarab, an alien entity, that attaches itself to Jaime and gives him the power of Blue Beetle.

Bruna Marquezine plays the role of Jenny Kord, who is the daughter of the former Blue Beetle and founder of Kord Industries, Ted Kord. She is also the love interest of Jaime in the DC movie and she is the one who helps Jaime to change into Blue Beetle.

Susan Sarandon, the Oscar-winner and Hollywood legend, stars as the main antagonist Victoria Kord in the movie.

Another comedian actor, George Lopez plays the role of Uncle Rudy, who is Jaime’s mysterious uncle and helps his nephew decode makeshift tech and his knowledge about Ted Kord and his gadgets. His one-liners stole the limelight.

Meanwhile, other stars in the movie include Belissa Escobedo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo and Damián Alcázar.