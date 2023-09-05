VIDEO: German tennis star Alexander Zverev gets fan thrown out for shouting ‘Nazi slogan’

This video shows Alex Zverev asking the umpire to address the fan in the crowd.

A Nazi phrase shouted by a fan against Germany's Alexander Zverev interrupted his late-night US Open round of 16 match against Jannik Sinner in the wee hours of the morning in New York, US media reported.



Zverev and Sinner were locked in a thrilling fourth-round tie when Germany's No 12 seed complained to the umpire about something he overheard from one of the spectators just before a point.

"He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is. It is unacceptable," the Hamburg-born Zverev told British umpire James Keothavong before getting the fan ejected from the crowd.

After the game, Zverev revealed to a reporter what the supposed fan had said.

"He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day. It was 'Deutschland über alles' and it was a bit too much," the Zverev said.

"I love when fans are emotional. But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it's not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don't react, I think it's bad from my side," he added.

The umpire addressed the expensive courtside seats asking the culprit to identify himself. Keothavong advised fans to respect the players, while security was dispatched, Daily Mail reported.

Play continued, and cameras showed a middle-aged male being spoken to by security and then led out of the arena, much to the delight of the fans around him.

It is unclear if the man pictured by cameras was the fan alleged to have made the slur, which translated to "Germany above everything," a famous phrase by Adolf Hitler, but it is not the first crowd incident at this year's US Open.

Previously, after one of his matches, Daniil Medvedev openly criticised the supporters' noise.

"Thanks to all those who didn't yell between my first and second serve," he said to the crowd after beating Sebastian Baez.

Zverev won the first set against sixth-ranked Italian opponent Sinner, who fought back to level at one-set-all. Zverev capitalised on Sinner's injury struggles to win the third set.

However, as 1am approached in the Big Apple, Sinner won the fourth set to force a decider, securing a tie for the fourth-round match.