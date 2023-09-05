Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah says Sri Lanka weather conditions difficult for fast bowlers

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah celebrates after claiming a wicket in the match against India during the ongoing Asia Cup on September 2, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah Tuesday said the weather conditions in Sri Lanka during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 are not easy for fast bowlers.

The young cricketer's remarks came during his conversation with journalists in Lahore where he interacted regarding the team's preparations for tomorrow's match either against Afghanistan or Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.

"The whole team is taking care of themselves as there is immense travelling and the weather is hot here [Pakistan] and there [Sri Lanka] as well," he said.

He added that everyone is trying to recover and stay prepared for the game.

When asked by reporters about the team's expected face-off with arch-rivals India yet again, the pacer said: "Currently the focus is on tomorrow's match. We will see when there is a match with India."

He expressed his wish for Pakistan to reach the finals, no matter against whom the team gets to play.

"It is our wish to win the final," he said.

Following the Babar Azam-led team's match against the Men in Blue on Saturday, the 20-year-old pacer shared his experience of playing the first-ever one-day international match bowling Indian batters in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Naseem, one of the most economical bowlers in the world and in the ongoing Asian event, opened up on his first 50-over encounter against the arch-rivals.

"It was a wonderful experience, I bowled very well. You know the one-day format is different than T20, I have played T20I against them," the pacer said, with the best economy rate (3.83) among the Pakistani bowlers, said.

He added that one needs to bowl with patience in ODIs.

"In the early stages, ball seam and swing movement were helping but you can just do your best and bowl at good lengths, that is what I did," Shah said.