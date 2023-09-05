Miley Cyrus 'didn't earn a penny' from 2014 Bangerz Tour

Miley Cyrus dropped a surprising revelation about her iconic 2014 Bangerz Tour.

Despite its immense success and ranking as the 16th highest-grossing tour of the year, pulling in a whopping $62.9 million, Miley Cyrus confessed she didn't pocket a single dime from the venture.



The reason behind this financial twist? Miley's penchant for pushing creative boundaries.

During the tour, she spared no expense, even dipping into her own hard-earned cash to bring her extravagant and outlandish ideas to life.

From making a dramatic entrance by sliding onto the stage from a tongue positioned at the opening of her mouth to having performers dressed as furries, cartoon characters, and chickens, her vision knew no bounds.

One of the most memorable touches was the "Miley Money" that rained down from the rafters.

Miley fondly recalled her tour journey, saying, "It was an investment in myself. A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces.

So I had big puppets, oversized beds. I came out of my own face on my tongue."

But what's the story behind the tour's unique finale? Miley explained, "I wanted to end it with a Truman Show reference.

So I flew out on a giant hotdog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign like Jim Carrey does. Because I felt like The Truman Show was really a reflection of my life."

She proudly recounted her response to doubters, saying, "I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself."

In the end, she footed the bill for every extravagant detail to ensure the tour was precisely what she envisioned and what her fans truly deserved.



