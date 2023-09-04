Gigi Hadi dishes on co-parenting daughter with ex Zayn Malik as a working mother

File Footage

Gigi Hadid has recently dished on co-parenting daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik as a working mother.



In a new interview with NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, the supermodel and One Director star, who split in October 2021, share a daughter, Khai, who will turn three later this month

Gigi reflected on her work commitment, revealing how she is compelled to be “intentional” because of her co-parenting arrangements with Zayn.

“I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time,” said the 28-year-old.

Gigi, who sends the pulses racing in her new photoshoot, remarked, “I work when my daughter is with her dad and that's the time I have. And the jobs that I choose to fill that time with have to be fulfilling.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gigi pointed out that the time spent with or without Khai assist in her work.

Gigi mentioned that her daughter, Khai helps with her work for her brand Guest in Residence.

“Khai and her best friend are our fit models. They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she’s like, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?’” she stated.

Meanwhile, Gigi, who established Guest in Residence in 2022, explained what she’s learnt as a boss of a brand.

“I have learnt a lot about being assertive, which doesn’t make you a (expletive). As long as you do what comes naturally, which is not to be rude, you can say how you feel,” she added.