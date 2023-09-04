President Zelensky appoints new defence minister, vows 'new approaches'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference in front of an F-16 fighter jet in the hangar of the Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, northern Denmark, on August 20, 2023. — AFP

After a lot of speculations about a slow-paced counteroffensive against Russian forces and reports of rampant corruption in the defence circles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky removed Sunday the minister Oleksiy Reznikov from his post and vowed new "new approaches" in the defence ministry.



The deposed minister was very vocal about securing military support from the Western allies and led his country in negotiations aimed at acquiring advanced weaponry.

Reznikov was given the responsibilities of the ministry just three months before Russia commenced its special military operation against Ukraine.

Oleksiy Reznikov's replacement was announced in a video message by Volodymyr Zelensky amid reports of malpractices and slow operations against Russia.

It also paves the way for a major change in Ukraine's defence circles.

Last month, with the Russia-Ukraine intensifying President Zelensky dismissed some top military officials over corruption charges, saying "the system should be headed by those who know about the war".

He wrote on social media: "We are dismissing all regional military commissars," the decision he took after meeting with senior military leadership.

He added: "This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery at a time of war is high treason."

"Oleksiy Reznikov has been through more than 550 days of full-scale war," Zelensky said Sunday.

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov attends a press conference in Kyiv, on August 28, 2023. — AFP

"I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large."

He nominated Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar who has been head of the State Property Fund since last year, to replace Reznikov.

"Now Rustem Umerov should be the head of the [defence] ministry," Zelensky said in his evening address. "I expect parliament to support this candidate."

Reznikov, a 57-year-old lawyer with little military experience, has become one of the best-known faces of Kyiv's war effort.

During the Russian invasion, Ukraine's defence ministry has been rocked by some corruption scandals.

In January, Reznikov kept his job but his deputy was forced to resign after the defence ministry was accused of signing food contracts at prices two to three times higher than current rates for basic foodstuffs.