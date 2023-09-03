Bangladesh elect to bat against Afghanistan in Asia Cup clash

Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan tosses the coin ahead of the 4th Asia Cup match at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 3, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

Bangladesh elected to bat after winning the toss during the 4th match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The game promises to be a tight contest between the two sides.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that along with the searing heat and the nature of the wicket, he wants to bat first and put on a good total.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said that they would have batted first as well, adding that he hoped the recent series against Pakistan (which was hosted by Sri Lanka) would hold them in good stead.

The match is likely to be a tough clash between the two sides as the Afghanistan side has trumped Bangladesh in 3 of the last 5 encounters between the two sides.

Afghanistan has already trumped Bangladesh in 3 of their last 5 encounters. While Bangladesh have some match winners and can definitely win, Afghanistan are no pushover.

Moreover, Afghanistan are playing their first-ever international match in Pakistan today.

In the past, many Afghan players grew up learning cricket in Pakistan while some also featured in domestic cricket, which includes star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in the first match against Sri Lanka since it is a must-win affair for them in order to qualify for the Super 4.

Playing XI

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (cap), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.