Jailed TikTok star Mahek Bukhari, mom deserve harsher sentence, victims' families say

The aggrieved families of two men who were killed by TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her mother Ansreen, 45, have expressed their frustration, saying they "haven't got justice."

Tragically, Saqib and his friend Hashim Ijazuddin died when their Skoda Fabia was forcibly pushed off the road by hired assailants.

Consequently, Mahek Bukhari, Ansreen Bukhari, Rekan Karwan, and Raees Jamal were handed life sentences for their heinous acts.

Mr Hussain's family said: " Saqib was a much-loved young man. He was kind, compassionate, caring and sensible. My family has been shattered by this senseless act and we are still struggling to come to terms with the enormity of our loss.

"I do not feel that we have received justice as we have now got a life sentence.

"We are grateful that the courts saw through all the lies attributed to my son Saqib. Thank God the jury saw through it and gave the verdicts our children deserve.

"Saqib’s death has brought so much sadness, not just to his family, but to the many people who knew him. I would like to thank those that have and continue to provide overwhelming support to our family.

"A special thank you must also go to the police and CPS, our Family Liaison Officers, our victim support officer, our local schools and the local mosque.

"I never imagined that I would have to bury one of my children; that I would spend every waking moment suddenly expecting him to come back and tell me everything is ok; endlessly searching for his face whenever I am in public even though I know it is impossible.

"This grief of losing Saqib has further been compounded by having to relive the horror of my son’s death over and over again in court.

"My family and I would like to thank Leicestershire Police greatly for their diligence, thoroughness and painstaking hard work in ensuring that those responsible for Saqib’s death did not evade justice.

"We have hope and confidence that Saqib has found eternal rest with Our Lord, and that we will get to be with him again when we pass. We also pray that no family will have to go through our experience.

The family of the family of Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin said: "The day we found out Hashim had died, our world came crashing down. His death has changed everything.

"Everyone who knew Hashim, loved him. His death is not just a massive loss to our family but also to our whole community.

"Hashim was a cheeky young man who was always smiling, a handsome man who was beautiful both on the inside and out. He would do anything for anyone, was very caring and had a very kind heart.

"Hashim would always put others first and wouldn’t hesitate to help others if they needed it. On that tragic day, he was simply helping his friend and this resulted in his death.

"It has been extremely painful not only losing Hashim at such a young age but also in the circumstances in which we lost him.

"We will always be extremely proud of Hashim. Whatever he would have done in life, we know he would have excelled in it. Hashim was and will always be our superstar and our one-in-a-million.

"The family would like to thank the police, the CPS and the prosecuting counsel and everyone else who supported and prayed for Hashim and for us."

Saqib had been in a relationship with married Ansreen for about three years and "appeared to be in love" with her.

By January 2022, Ansreen was trying to end the relationship but "increasingly obsessive" Saqib would not accept it was over.

As a result, he "took to attempting to blackmail Ansreen" by threatening to send their sex tapes to her husband, the court heard.

The mother and daughter then plotted to "silence" Saqib by luring him in and offering to pay him back the money for date nights.

Mahek Bukhari, Ansreen Bukhari, Rekan Karwan and Raees Jamal were sentenced to life. Mahek was sentenced to a minimum of 31 years, 8 months while Jamal was jailed for 36 years.

