Will Smith calls Tom Cruise ‘blueprint’ for his movie promotional strategies: Here’s why

Will Smith has recently revealed he drew his inspiration from bankable star Tom Cruise for movie promotional tactics earlier in his acting career.



While speaking on the third season finale of Hart to Heart, Smith told the host Kevin Hart that he used to observe every movement of Top Gun actor when it came to promoting his movies.

The Hancock star confessed, “Tom was the blueprint to me for promotions. He took it most seriously. And I watched him.”

“I studied everything that he did. And I was trying to outdo Tom Cruise in terms of promotion,” disclosed Smith.

Hart interjected and said, “Tom is so competitive… a close talker too.”

To this, the Men in Black actor replied, “He just wants you to understand what he said.”

Interestingly, Hart and Smith attributed Cruise’s success to his determination and focus in Hollywood.



Meanwhile, Smith never shied away praising Cruise for his acting prowess as well as his stunt work in the movies.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020, Smith, who came to promote his movie, Bad Boys for Life, stated, “I started [filming the movie], and I told myself that I was doing all of my stunts. Tom Cruise was just hanging on the side of an airplane at 50. I was like, ‘Man, I am better than Tom Cruise.’”

“I did like two stunts, and I was like ‘I’m not better than Tom Cruise,’” he added.