Govt decides to deploy troops in Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan Army troops can be seen in a military vehicle in this photo taken on July 16, 2022. — ISPR

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to call in the army to maintain law and order situation in the region, it emerged on Saturday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee headed by GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan. In view of the worsening law and order situation in the region, the meeting decided deployment of Rangers, scouts and FC personnel in major cities.

The huddle also decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a law concerning the maintenance of public order, in the region. Meanwhile, the GB administration imposed a ban on “illegal gatherings” and blockage of streets.

Heavy contingents of Rangers, scouts and law enforcers will be deployed in all major cities to ensure peace in the area.

The GB chief minister warned of strict action against spreading hatred on social media platforms and via other sources.