Aliya Riaz leads Pakistan to victory in nail-biting finish against South Africa

KARACHI: Pakistan women's team beat South Africa by five wickets after Aliya Riaz led the national cricket team to victory in the thrilling last over in their first Twenty20 International (T20I) encounter on Friday at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Riaz held her nerves as she finished the match on the last ball and guided the home side to their highest successful T20I target of 151 runs.

Amidst the match, the Green Shirts kept losing wickets at regular intervals but continued to play with positive intent as they were far behind the required run rate. Bismah Maroof's 37 of 30 balls, the highest on Pakistan’s batting scorecard, provided stability and momentum to the chase.

Maroof was closely followed by Sidra Ameen who scored 33 runs on 31 balls.

Four out of five wickets which Pakistan lost were due to runouts. Among them were Ameen, Maroof, skipper Nida Dar, and Muneeba Ali.

Earlier in the first innings, South Africa's opening duo of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits formed an 85-run partnership before the former was bowled by Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu.

Brits played an exceptional knock of 78 runs which included 10 boundaries and her display helped the team post 150/3 on the scoreboard.

For Pakistan, all of Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, and Sandhu took one wicket each.

Pakistan women now lead the three T20I series 1-0.

Lineups

Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Schedule of remaining matches

Sept 3 – Second T20I v South Africa

Sept 5 – Third T20I v South Africa

Sept 8 – First ODI v South Africa

Sept 11 – Second ODI v South Africa

Sept 14 – Third ODI v South Africa