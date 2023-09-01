'Iconic' Princess Diana black sheep jumper goes up for auction for whopping bid

File Footage





One lucky bidder has the chance to steal Princess Diana’s style after it emerged that the late royal’s black sheep sweater is going up for auction.

The red Warm & Wonderful jumper which has a slew of white sheep with a singular black sheep is expected to grab anything between $50,000 to $80,000.

The auction is expected to take place from August 31 till September 14.

The late royal was first seen wearing the farm-themed sweater in 1981 when attending a polo match where King Charles was playing.

The outfit got massive media coverage and the brand, which was founded by Sally Muir and Joanna Osbourne, catapulted into the spotlight.

Weeks after the jumper’s outing the brand received a letter from Buckingham Palace in which requested a repair or replacement as the knit was damaged.

The brand sent in a new piece of the loved design with the creators believing that the original was repaired and sold to a different customer.

However, it was not much later when Joanna went through her pile and came across a box with the sweater and after a deeper analysis, Sotheby’s confirmed that the piece indeed belonged to Princess Diana.