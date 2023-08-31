Meghan Markle decides to touch sky without using Harry's wings

Former Suits star Meghan Markle has decided to take huge career 'risk' by separating professionally from her royal husband Prince Harry, making efforts



The Duchess of Sussex has been advised to be cautious if she really wishes to continue down the path without using royal card.

A royal expert has warned Harry's wife Meghan of "huge risk" for her professional future.



Earlier this year it was announced that Meghan had signed with a new talent agency, WME, although they will only be representing her and not her husband Harry.

The former Hollywood actress made her mind to make a sol career flight after Archewell parted ways with Spotify in June, announcing the end of her podcast Archetypes, and her Netflix project Pearl was cancelled.



Harry has executive produced his new documentary "Heart of Invictus", dropped on Netflix Wednesday. He's is reportedly looking to focus more on his philanthropic efforts going forward.

Royal commentator and podcaster Kinsey Schofield said on her To Di For Daily podcast: "I certainly think that Meghan has counsel in her ear telling her that she is better off without Prince Harry and the royal drama — professionally — but Meghan was a working actor before Harry.

"She was not a celebrity or a household name. We loved and accepted Meghan because we have loved Prince Harry since he was a little boy. He elevated her, and I think people will be much more forgiving of him before they will forgive her."

Schofield explained that the Duke "is going back to his royal roots, and it does make a difference", continuing: "We are less likely to criticize him when he is putting all his effort into something positive that will help others. I think she takes a huge risk distancing herself from the individual that gave her the platform that she has today. As a former PR professional, I would not advise it."