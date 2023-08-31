'Proud Boys' leader Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years for Trump-incited Capitol riots

Joe Biggs of Proud Boys — AFP/file

Joe Biggs, a prominent figure within the far-right group Proud Boys, has been handed a 17-year prison sentence, marking one of the lengthiest penalties issued in connection with the US Capitol riot.

Prosecutors asserted that Joe Biggs, a 38-year-old US Army veteran, played a pivotal role as an "instigator" in the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021.

In May, Biggs, a former correspondent for the conspiracy website Infowars, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and several other charges. During his court appearance, he expressed remorse for his actions and implored for clemency.

However, the sentence imposed by US District Judge Timothy Kelly falls short of both federal sentencing guidelines and the 33-year prison term advocated by the prosecutors.

Biggs was convicted on multiple counts, including seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to employ intimidation or threats to obstruct officials from carrying out their duties, and interference with law enforcement during civil unrest.

Prosecutors detailed in a sentencing memorandum that Biggs, leveraging his military background, orchestrated large groups under his control with the aim of spearheading a "revolt against the government," envisioning his actions as a new American revolution.

While addressing the court, a tearful Biggs admitted his errors, attributing his behaviour to being swept up by the crowd during the riot. He emphasised that he did not harbour hatred and did not consider himself a terrorist. Although aware of the necessity for punishment, Biggs expressed understanding.

Judge Kelly, while pronouncing the sentence, acknowledged the severity of the violence while highlighting that the events of January 6 were not on par with other mass casualty incidents. The judge also noted the potential disparities in sentencing across convicted rioters.

Biggs stood trial alongside four fellow Proud Boys members, including former chair Enrique Tarrio, whose sentencing was postponed. Prosecutors seek a 33-year term for Tarrio. The convicted members of Proud Boys plan to appeal their convictions. Marine veteran Zachary Rehl, another Proud Boys associate, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, facing a potential 30-year prison term.

Federal prosecutor Jason McCullough underscored the gravity of the crimes, emphasising that a substantial sentence would serve as a message in anticipation of the upcoming presidential election. Prosecutors utilized text messages, social media posts, and videos to demonstrate the coordinated efforts of the Proud Boys in attempting to thwart the certification of the 2020 election results at the Capitol.

As of early August, the riot had resulted in the arrest of more than 1,100 individuals, with over 630 guilty pleas and 110 convictions. Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers and a prominent participant in the riot, received an 18-year prison sentence in May.