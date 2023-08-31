VIDEO: Deadly turbulence during Milan-Atlanta Delta flight lands scores in hospital

This video shows injured passengers being carried out of the Delta aeroplane by first responders.

At least 11 people were transported to a hospital after receiving injuries during a Delta Air Lines flight that was struck with "severe turbulence" as it prepared to land in Atlanta, the airline revealed.



The airline released a statement addressing the incident saying that both passengers and crew members were among the injured after Delta Flight 175 from Milan, Italy, "experienced severe turbulence" before landing safely in Atlanta on Tuesday.

It is currently unknown how severe the injuries are, and Delta has not released any additional information at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the crew of the plane experienced severe turbulence when they were approximately 40 miles northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The FAA added that the organisation will be investigating the incident.

NBC reported that the Airbus A350 aircraft landed safely at the airport shortly before 7pm and, according to the airline, there were 151 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

A Delta spokesperson expressed gratitude to the first responders who met the aircraft upon arrival to provide medical attention and transport the injured to a hospital.

Later, the airline also noted that US Customers and Border Protection ensured passengers needing medical attention were "appropriately cleared," and that it was working to connect with customers who were on board the flight.

"Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries," Delta said.