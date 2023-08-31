Meghan Markle 'fueling' Prince Harry's paranoia: 'Right where it hurts'

File Footage





Meghan Markle’s appearance without her wedding ring has done more damage than anticipated as her husband Prince Harry was left 'confused and hurt' by the move.

Insiders told OK! that the Duke of Sussex was not happy that the former Suits actress chose not to wear anything on her ring finger when stepping out in public despite her extensive jewelry collection.

"Harry doesn't understand why she won't wear something else from her extensive jewelry collection in its place. He's confused and hurt," a source explained.

The source went on to add that Meghan’s move left Prince Harry unhappy as it added fuel to rumours of her and the Duke of Sussex’s alleged marital troubles.

"All Meghan is doing by going out without her engagement ring is fuelling the rumors that she and Harry are having marriage troubles, which Harry is absolutely baffled by."

As a result, the Duke of Sussex was left 'paranoid' after Meghan's latest move as he now feels she sent him a message, hinting to him about some potential trouble in their marriage.

"He's been feeling anxious that she's trying to send some kind of message to him," the insider alleged.

This development comes against the backdrop of reports claiming that Meghan had damaged her $200,000 engagement ring and had sent it to a jeweler to get it fixed.