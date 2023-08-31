Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in their first match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy in Sri Lanka.
Both teams, however, are not in great shape, having lost some of their top players ahead of the match.
While Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions, injuries have led to the absence of key players.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a blow after Litton Das was ruled out on the eve of the tournament. However, with a diverse team of youth and experience and Pallekele conditions that are likely to suit Bangladesh spinners, the team have an upper hand.
In the last ten games between the two sides, Sri Lanka have lost four matches.
Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (capt.), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
