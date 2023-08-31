Amid growing anger, Wapda employee leaves electricity bills at hotel in Jhelum

Protesters rally against electricity bills. — AFP/File

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) employees are afraid to go door-to-door to distribute bills as protests against excessive electricity bills continue across the country, Geo News reported Thursday.

Fearing backlash from inflation-hit consumers, a Wapda employee in Jhelum opted to drop power bills at a nearby hotel instead of going door-to-door to distribute the bills to enraged consumers.

The Gujranwala Traffic Police, on the other hand, realising the anger of the incensed citizens over the electricity bills, tried to pacify citizens by avoiding imposing fine on motorcyclists.

Earlier this week, a group of agitated shopkeepers in Karachi’s Timber Market area took K-Electric vehicles and their staff hostage after they tried to disconnect electricity in the area.

According to Pakistan Timber Traders Association (PTTA) Chairman Sharjeel Goplani, a team from K-Electric tried to cut off power to various shops in the area, leading to a confrontation.

As the frustration of already burdened consumers rises over the rocketing bills and the government claims it can do little to alleviate their burdens, citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, people are becoming increasingly agitated, resorting to violence.

The Awami National Party (ANP) led a rally in Peshawar and threatened a "paiya jam" [wheel jam] strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, protestors lamented that they would have to take loans to pay the exorbitant bills. In Rajanpur, businessmen protested by holding up electricity bills, meters, and bread.

Rallies were also held in Gujarat, Bahawalnagar, Mian Chanu, Hafizabad, and Tando Allahyar and citizens burnt electricity bills while demanding the withdrawal of additional taxes and expensive tariffs.