Oops! Dua Lipa makes a blunder during lavish getaway

Dua Lipa fans spot a significant blunder the singer committed while 'preparing' shrimp on vacation.

The 28-year-old creator of Levitations stunned onlookers, showcasing her stunning physique in a strapless crimson minidress as she stood beside a grill.

Besides a plate of already-cooked corn, Dua skillfully maneuvered a pair of culinary tongs to shuffle the shrimp on the grill.

Displaying deep engagement, the performer of New Rules managed her ebony locks with a stylish patterned headband and enhanced her look by donning layers of bold gold necklaces.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to claim that the video was 'staged' badly for Instagram and that the 'grill wasn't even on'.

One wrote: 'Doesn't even look like there's fire under it. They really could've staged it better'.



Another penned: 'Flipping a shrimp that's not even cooking, crazy!'

A third joked: '"Take a video of me grilling these shrimp"'.

'I don't hear nothing sizzling', said another.

'The grill isn't even on!' added a fifth.

The video comes after Dua took the next step in her relationship with Romain Gavras as she introduced him to her parents for the first time in Ibiza on Tuesday.

She and her boyfriend, 42, enjoyed a moonlight dinner at Juntos House restaurant where they were joined by her mother Anesa and father Dukagjin.