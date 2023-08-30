Taylor Swift upholds ‘queen behavior’ with 100 million listeners on Spotify

Taylor Swift is still a force to be reckoned as she approaches yet another professional milestone.

Spotify on Tuesday, tweeted about the global pop singer that she is the first female artist in Spotify history to exceed 100 million monthly listeners. The social media post labelled Anti-Hero singer's achievement as, "Queen behaviour."

Swift now trails The Weeknd, who in February became the first artist in Spotify history to achieve 100 million monthly listens.

This isn't the Love Story songstress's first record break this year. In July, she became the first woman to have at least four albums in the top ten of Billboard's 200 chart at the same time. Midnights, Lover, Folklore, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) were the albums in question.

Swift completed the first leg of her Eras Tour in the United States earlier this month, after traveling across the country and playing for sold-out performances since March. Throughout her sixth headline tour, the pop queen will play 146 shows across five continents, including a return to the United States next year.

Swift, on the other hand, shocked fans on the penultimate night of her gigs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 9, with the revelation of her next rerecorded album from her repertoire, 1989 (Taylor's Version), which will be published on Oct. 27.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Swift wrote on social media at the time.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”