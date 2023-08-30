Liam Neeson 'still' speaks to wife Natasha 'every day' nearly 15 years after death

Liam Neeson and his wife Natasha Richardson were married for 15 years

Liam Neeson is keeping his late wife alive in his day-to-day activities.

The 71-year-old actor was married to fellow actor Natasha Richardson for 15 years before she died following a ski injury in 2009.

Since then, Neeson has remained single and recently revealed the twosome speak “every day.”

“We still talk every day, me and Natasha. Every day,” he told Conan O’Brien as they discussed a meeting with the actor shortly after the tragic incident.

Neeson and Richardson were parents to two children together: sons Michael and Daniel.

Richardson was admitted to a hospital in New York City after suffering a fatal fall at a Canadian ski resort, where she was with Michael.

According to the autopsy reports, the actress had suffered a blunt blow to the head, leading to the death of her brain.

Reminiscing last moments with his wife, the Retribution actor shared in 2014, “She was on life support... I went to her and I told her I loved her. I said, ‘Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this, you’ve banged your head.’”

“She and I had made a pact, if any of us got into a vegetative state that we’d pull the plug. That was my immediate thought, ‘Okay, these tubes have to go. She’s gone,’” Neeson shared at the time.