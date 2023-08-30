Kyle Richards deems friend responsible for wrongly photoshopped picture

Kyle Richards addresses facing criticism for not spotting a wrongly photoshopped picture before posting it.



Kyle Richards asserted that Michael Coste, a representative for Hermès, was really the one who erroneously changed the picture she shared.

She argued that Michael Coste, an official at Hermès and her friend, was the one who had wrongly edited the picture she had shared.

“This picture was sent to me by Michael and I didn’t look before I posted it. He admittedly does this to all of his photos. This isn’t news worthy [sic]. Pretty sure people are as bored by this as I am,” she commented under an outlet's Instagram Reel about the original post.

After taking down her initial image with Coste, which showed her arm and shirt sleeve blended together with the colour of the beige wall behind her peeking through, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress addressed the Photoshop gaffe.

Fans immediately criticized her for the editing error, especially after Coste posted a clear version of the image on Monday that showed Richards' softened arms.

Richards photoshopped picture

Later, Richards, 54, reposted Coste's image but removed the blur, writing, "Always love seeing you and laughing together @michaelcostefr."



The Bravolebrity first waxed about meeting with her friend, declaring that he is "always" her "first stop" whenever she visits Paris.



Some social media users questioned why Richards created the "picture so Photoshopped," while others offered the theory that it may have been changed by someone else and Richards may not have fully realized it before uploading.

“Why would she post this it’s so obvious how did she not realize lol,” one critic pointed out.

While another added, “God bless the person who edited this picture has left smudges on her top and arms”.