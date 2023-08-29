Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take spotlight from Invictus Games in last ditch effort

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make an appearance in Germany for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for using the Invictus Games as a means for self-promotion.

Royal expert Angela Levin spoke to GB News and accused the Duke of Sussex along with his wife Meghan Markle to use the competitive sport for their benefit adding that he was using it as a way to divert attention from the event to himself.

The expert elaborated that since the pair have been struggling to find a sound means of income, their motive to sway the public's attention was likely the cause.

"They're going to use them as publicity for themselves. I mean, they have loved Harry, they've been very good, I've been on one with him. And I've spoke to the people who started it and they felt very strongly he was absolutely right (to launch the games).

"But now he's turned it into making him more important than he is now... Because they're taking all the spotlight away from them (the athletes.)"

This comes against the backdrop of his latest Netflix series Heart of Invictus where the royal focused on the stories of wounded members of the military heal through competitive sport.

The first episode of the TV show is set to air on August 30.