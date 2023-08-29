Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind sponsor education for student slapped in UP school

The Muslim student is seen being hit by his Hindu classmate on the teacher's orders, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@muslimdaily_

Muhammad Altamash, a seven-year-old schoolboy slapped by his classmates upon their teacher's instruction, has received admission at another private school, a few kilometres away from a village in India's Muzaffarnagar city.

His education, however, will be funded by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind after the organisation's District President Maulana Mukarram announced sponsorship for the student after his parents withdrew him from the school where he was mistreated last week.

"Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has decided to sponsor the boy’s education and arranged for his admission to an English-medium school in Shahpur town," Mukarram said, as reported in an Indian media outlet, The Federal.

Mukarram said Altamash will go to the school via ferry and continue his studies at the new school's upper kindergarten level. He added that the young boy's education will be sponsored for as long as he wishes to study.

"Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind visited the boy’s family on Sunday at the direction of its president Arshad Madani. The boy’s father and members of the organisation visited the new school on Monday and completed the admission procedure," he said.

Last week, a teacher at a school in Uttar Pradesh — India’s most populous state —was seen telling Hindu kids to hit one of their Muslim classmates and asking for him to be expelled from the institution due to his religion.

The teacher, Trapta Tyagi, asked all the students to slap the Muslim child in the name of punishment "for not learning the lesson".

She was heard specifically calling out "all the Muslim kids", which indicates unrelenting Islamophobia in India.

“I have declared that all Muslim children should go,” Tyagi is heard saying in the video.