Cole Sprouse marks girlfriend Ari Fournier’s birthday with rare PDA-filled tribute

Cole Sprouse couldn’t help but put his lady love Ari Fournier on display to mark her 25th birthday in a cute and cuddly video.

The Riverdale alum, 31, shared a clip on his Instagram on Monday, which saw the couple lying in bed sharing a kiss as their dog jumps in and affectionately licks them both. Sprouse had put Etta James’ A Sunday Kind of Love in the background of the PDA-filled clip.

“It’s @ariloufournier day today just like every other day. [birthday cake emoji],” he captioned it. He also showed off several pictures of her on his Instagram Story.

Haley Lu Richardson, Sprouse’s co-star from movie Five Feet Apart, gushed over the loving couple while joking about being single in the comment section. “This is so cute and i have never felt more single in my life.”

Actress, Sarah Desjardins also commented, “Well this is very very sweet [white heart emoji]”

The model reposted the story with a cute caption.

The former Disney star began dating his model girlfriend in January 2021. The dating rumours began after they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada in March 2021.

In January, the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary with a cute Instagram post that commemorated the event.

Earlier this month, Sprouse received a sweet birthday tribute of his own from Fournier with a heartfelt note.

“I’m so lucky to share this life with you. Currently eating our bento boxes and holding hands in the park [red heart] I love you, happy birthday my love,” she wrote alongside an intimate black-and-white photo of the pair.