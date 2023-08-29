Powerful 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia's Bali sea region

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — Twitter/@AFP

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Tuesday a powerful earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck the region of Bali Sea in Indonesia which was 516 km (320.63 miles) below the Earth's surface.

United States Geological Survey noted on Twitter: "Notable [earthquake], preliminary info M 7.1."

According to the US Tsunami Warning System, there are no tsunami threats after the power earthquake that occurred deep under the seabed.



This quake comes after last year's devastating shake-up that struck Indonesia's Cianjur town in western Java killing at least 268, according to the the local government.

Disaster agency chief Suharyanto had told reporters that more than 1,000 people had been injured, 58,000 displaced and 22,000 houses were destroyed.

Hundreds of people had been injured and officials had warned the death toll was likely to rise.



The shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the mountains in the country's most populous province of West Java, inflicting considerable damage to the town and burying at least one village under a landslide.

"Landslides and rough terrain were hampering rescue efforts, said Henri Alfiandi," head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

Straddling the so-called Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates on the earth's crust meet, Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes.

In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people.