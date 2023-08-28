Dolly Parton declines Kate Middleton’s tea invitation: Here’s why

Dolly Parton has recently explained why she rejected tea invite with Kate Middleton during her appearance on BBC Radio 2.



Parton opened up that she got the invitation from the Princess of Wales during her work trip to London.

“I got invited to have tea with Kate but I could not even go,” said the 77-year-old.

The country musician stated, “I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I'm going to get to do that – that would be great.”

However, Parton joked as to why she turned down Middleton’s invite.

“But she wasn't going to promote my rock album so I had to say no,” quipped the singer.

Meanwhile, Parton also expressed her regret for not exploring London City during her tour as she never got the chance to do some tourist stuff due to her work.

“I love the people, the feel of London. I don't unfortunately [get time to sightsee]. I have in the past, me and my band, in a tour bus when we have it planned,” remarked the songstress.

Meanwhile, Parton has no plans to retire from the music career even after 60 years of singing.

“I would never retire. I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday – and hopefully one I've written but that's how I hope to go,” she confessed.

Parton though added, “I am not touring anymore but I will continue to do special shows here and there now and then like a long weekend or festival shows.”