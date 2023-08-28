King Charles snubs Prince Andrew despite his welcome to family at Balmoral

Prince Andrew had been adamant to get back in the fold of the Royal Family after his military titles and royal patronages stripped off last year in January.

Amongst his many privileges, the disgraced royal also lost his Metropolitan Police protection, which is tax-payer funded. However, some political figures have debated over restoring his security including former Home Secretary Priti Patel.

However, royal expert Michael Cole told GB News that King Charles will not change his mind over the matter despite Andrew’s efforts.

“Prince Andrew, who has not been a working royal and has given up the HRH title, wishes to have his personal protection reinstated,” Cole said. “That costs the taxpayer around £3 million a year.”

Cole added that the “glorious white wedding cake of a house he lives in,” is “protected as it is a royal residence.” However, if Andrew needs security when he steps out, Charles has to save money somewhere.

“We have to save money somewhere, and that goes with the territory. If you’re not a working member of the Royal Family, you don’t get the personal protection,” Cole suggested. “It’s another problem, but it will be parked, and Prince Andrew won’t get his own way. I can say that for sure.”

The former Home Secretary reportedly mailed King Charles’ aide saying that it “could be something to consider” giving the Duke of York back his protection detail.

Patel’s intervention came after she discussed Andrew’s security woes with his PR guru pal Mark Gallagher.

On the leak of information, Patel issued an apology to the King for the “embarrassment and difficulties the publishing of this correspondence has caused.”

Andrew marked his return to the Royal Family as he joined them on the first summer break at Balmoral following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.