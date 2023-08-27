Max Verstappen clinches Dutch Grand Prix victory equalling record for most consecutive wins

Max Verstappen emerged victorious in a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix, navigating through early rain and a late torrential downpour that prompted a red flag.
Notably, this triumph marked Verstappen's ninth consecutive win, a feat that equals the all-time record for consecutive Formula 1 victories. The victory further solidified his championship lead, expanding it by a substantial 138 points.
Amidst a race characterized by tumultuous weather conditions, Verstappen initially forfeited his lead to teammate Sergio Perez due to an early shower. Nonetheless, he quickly regained his position on lap 13. The competition escalated as heavy rain with eight laps remaining triggered a red flag, resulting in a 45-minute delay.
Fernando Alonso's performance in an Aston Martin showcased resilience and skill, landing him in second place. Meanwhile, Alpine's Pierre Gasly secured the final podium position.
Sergio Perez initially clinched third on the track but was later penalized for speeding in the pit lane. This penalty allowed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari to stay ahead, fending off an attack from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.
Verstappen eased away from Alonso following a restart behind the safety car, securing his victory. This relatively uneventful final sprint affirmed Verstappen's dominance, showcasing his consistent performance throughout the event.
