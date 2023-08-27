Joe Keery preparing to bid farewell to Stranger Things

Joe Keery is becoming emotional as he is preparing to say goodbye to Stranger Things.

As the curtain falls on the Netflix sensation after its five-season run, speculations arise that the anticipated finale will be filmed after the resolution of SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Renowned for his portrayal of Steve Harrington in the sci-fi saga, 31-year-old actor Joe Keery opens up about the whirlwind of sentiments surging within.

The Massachusetts-born star admitted how much gratitude he feels towards Stranger Things, which has given him his 'whole career.'

Filming first began in November 2015, and Joe described the experience of making the show 'an amazing ride' while he branded the crew and his fellow castmates 'such great people.'

In an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Joe told Women's Wear Daily: 'It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end. I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.'

'So it's very convoluted. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people.

'And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it….Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too.'

Filming for Stranger Things season 5 was meant to begin in June 2023, but was held up by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.