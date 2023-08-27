Massive dual explosions in Romania kills one, several others injured

Robots spraying water to extinguish a fire caused by an explosion at an LPG station in Crevedia, Romania on August 26, 2023. — AFP

At least one person was killed and 46 others were injured Saturday as a result of two massive explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station in Romania, according to Romanian media.

Among the injured are 26 firefighters who had rushed to the scene after the first explosion shook the Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday evening, BBC reported.

Soon after the first explosion, a second explosion sent a mushroom cloud billowing into the sky, rocking the forecourt in Crevedia.

According to authorities, at least eight of the injured had been severely burnt, out of whom four are expected to be sent to hospitals abroad.

Additionally, people who resided within a 700-metre (almost half-a-mile) radius have been evacuated from the area.

"The area is still dangerous... there is a risk of another explosion at another tanker," said Romania's emergency department head Raed Arafat.

Meanwhile, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis addressed the situation on social media, terming the explosions a "tragedy".

He added that he was "profoundly saddened" by the horrific incident.

"A new tragedy shook Romania this evening and I am deeply saddened that the explosions at Crevedia were killed. Sending my condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

At the moment, the zero priority is to provide those affected with all the necessary support and facilitate their access to emergency treatment," he wrote on Facebook.

"As soon as the situation in the at-risk area is stabilised, an investigation must be swiftly launched to find out whether the law and regulations have been breached.

"I ask the authorities to take immediate measures for the injured so that the tragedies of the past will not repeat," he concluded.

