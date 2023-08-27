NASCAR's Ryan Preece involved in terrifying crash at Daytona

Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 United Rentals Ford, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 20, 2023 in Watkins Glen, New York. — AFP/File

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece was involved in a horrifying crash Saturday during the 'Coke Zero Sugar 400' race at Daytona International Speedway where his car suffered severe damage; Preece, however, survived the incident and was able to walk away from the wreckage.

During Saturday's race, Preece's No 41 car flipped over 10 times after colliding with Chase Briscoe's No 14 vehicle on the backstretch.

The 32-year-old was only left with five laps to complete the race when he lost control of his Ford car and veered into Briscoe's car on his left side. Preece's car slid into the infield and flipped over repeatedly before it eventually came to rest while upside down, Daily Mail reported.

Despite the severity of the accident, he managed to crawl out of his vehicle on his own and escape the wreckage before receiving medical attention and being placed on a stretcher to be transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Although it is uncertain whether he suffered any injuries during the crash, NASCAR did not issue a red flag and the race instead went into overtime.

Preece later updated his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough."

He added: "I’m coming back."

Chris Buescher from RFK Racing emerged victorious in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, securing his fifth NASCAR Cup Series triumph.

Although Preece's crash was frightening, there was another serious accident during the night involving Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

Ty Gibbs lost control after colliding with Hattori's Christopher Bell, causing him to collide with Blaney and hit the wall head-on. Several other cars were also involved in the accident.

The cleanup crew needed to intervene, and a red flag was raised before Blaney was taken to the infield care centre. Later, it was confirmed that he was okay.

