Prince Harry dons all-black while working out at Santa Barbara gym

Prince Harry is working hard to sweat out his stress. On Friday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, was seen leaving a Santa Barbara gym after what appeared to be a tough workout.



Harry dressed down in an all-black ensemble, opting for a T-shirt, shorts and trainers. He completed the laid-back style with a navy California hat depicting the state's grizzly bear.

The prince also carried a box of water and a small green ball as he exited the premises, which is close to his and his wife Meghan Markle's Montecito residence. He also wore his customary accessories, including a stack of bracelets and his wedding ring.

As a well-known athlete who participates in sports like polo, rugby, and soccer, it is not surprising that Harry worked out at the Santa Barbara location. The prince just got back from a vacation to Singapore for a charity polo tournament.

He participated in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup earlier this month at the Singapore Polo Club, which served as a fundraiser for Sentebale, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded.

According to the organization's website, Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho formed it in 2006 to help children and young people affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS thrive.

"He's very competitive," Harry's mate, polo star and Sentebale ambassador Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras told People magazine in July 2022. "He plays very well, he rides very well.”

“It's an honor to be his teammate,” he added.