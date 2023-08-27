Former Olympic swimmer Helen Smith passes away during Lake District holiday

Former Olympic swimmer Helen Smith passes away during the Lake District holiday. Mirror

Former Olympic swimmer and headteacher Helen Smith passed away while on a family holiday in the Lake District, a place she loved.

Helen, a mum-of-two from Wigan, died unexpectedly at the age of 42 during the Lake District trip, where she was celebrating her brother Rob's 40th birthday with her parents, husband Craig, children, and extended family, reported Mirror.

The devastating news left her family in sorrow. Remembered as an 'adored' sister, mother, wife, and daughter, Helen was known for her constant smile that could light up any room.

Her sudden passing came as a shock for family and fans, as she was not unwell prior to going to bed that fateful night. The family describes the situation as a nightmarish reality they are struggling to accept.

The Lake District held a special place in Helen's heart. Nicola Hill, whose sister is married to Helen's brother Rob, expressed that the area "always made her happy" and was a place that "felt like home" to her. Helen's fondness for the region was apparent as she had celebrated her wedding, 40th birthday, and even her hen party there.

Helen had a remarkable sporting career, competing for Team GB in the 200m backstroke at the Sydney 2000 Olympics. Her achievements also included a bronze medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games and silver medals at the 1999 World Short Course Championships.

Beyond her athletic pursuits, Helen was the beloved headteacher of Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School, inheriting her father's passion for teaching. Her enthusiasm and work ethic were contagious, inspiring both her students and colleagues.

Following her unexpected demise, tributes poured in from the swimming community and beyond. Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies hailed her as a 'fierce competitor' with an ever-present smile. British swimmer Mark Foster remembered Helen's infectious laughter.

In Helen's memory, her family is raising funds to create a memorial in the Lake District, a spot where she loved capturing moments in selfies. The outpouring of support highlights the lasting impact Helen had on those who crossed her path.

Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School and Tyldesley Swimming and Water Polo Club have also paid their respects, reflecting on the indelible mark Helen left on the world of swimming and education.