Matty Healy honors Lewis Capaldi with hip flask tribute at Reading Festival

Matty Healy Honors Lewis Capaldi's absence at reading restival.

Reading Festival attendees witnessed a tribute on Saturday night, as Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975, took the stage to replace Lewis Capaldi's headline set.

Lewis Capaldi is presently on a hiatus, prioritizing his mental health amid an ongoing battle with Tourette's syndrome, which led to the cancellation of several tour dates.

During his performance, Matty Healy added a poignant touch by sipping from a hip flask, acknowledging Lewis Capaldi's absence and connecting with the audience.

Healy shared with fans, "When Lewis took a well-deserved and much-needed break, that left the slot open for us.

"That gave us the opportunity to perform songs from our debut album, which is jam-packed with bangers." He then proceeded to perform "Chocolate" from their album.

Lewis Capaldi had announced the cancellation of all 24 upcoming shows for his "Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent" tour back in June, a decision made shortly after he faced challenges while concluding his headline performance at Glastonbury.

The music world continues to show support for Capaldi as he focuses on his well-being.

Lewis Capaldi has shared his decision to take a step back from his music career, emphasizing the need to prioritize his mental and physical well-being.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter acknowledged that it had become "obvious" to him that dedicating more time to his health was essential.

Labeling the choice as the "most difficult" he has ever made, Capaldi aims to channel his energy towards improving his overall health.