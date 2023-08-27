Powerful man: Holly Willoughby's husband makes a big move

Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin made a big move as he launched his own talent agency.
The move comes three years after the presenter, 42, quit the showbiz agency that she shared with her former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield.
According to a new report, Dan, 48, who already owns television company Hungry Bear Media, has started a new venture named HB Talent Agency.
A source told The Mirror: 'Dan is one of the most powerful men in TV - and obviously his wife is one of the most influential women. This move makes a lot of sense.
'Dan has a wife, three children, two cats and co-owns a production company. He hasn’t got much time for anything else.
Accounts obtained by MailOnline in 2021 showed Dan's television company Hungry Bear Media boasted around £3.4 million in cash at the end of 2020, with at least £1.8 million in assets.
