Miley Cyrus’ ‘smile’ gets all the limelight in Used To Be Young music video: Here’s why

Miley Cyrus’ newly-released song, Used To Be Young has recently been getting all the limelight but for a unique reason.



After watching Miley’s new music video, some fans felt that Miley’s smile looked a bit different, assuming the songstress has had done something to her “teeth”.

One fan took to X, previously known as Twitter, and questioned, “When did Miley Cyrus’ teeth change?”

While other said, “Take a look at Miley's teeth in the video.”

According to dental experts, the singer might have had “gum contouring” which is why her gums are not prominent now.

“Miley has likely had gum contouring (crown lengthening) to improve her gummy smile and even out the gum line,” said one dental specialist while speaking to HELLO! magazine.

Another aesthetic dentist told the publication that Miley could “have had a gum lift” which is a surgical procedure.



Miley’s teeth reportedly “looked a little more crowded” as one dentist noted, “In Miley’s previous photos you can see marked crowding (overlapping of her front teeth) which has been corrected.”

“This almost certainly means she has had some sort of orthodontic (braces) treatment. She may have had Invisalign clear aligners or lingual braces to make this treatment as discreet as possible,” pointed out dental expert.

A few dentists also mentioned that Miley might have chosen “veneers”, which is obvious from her veneers’ distinctive shape and polished appearance.

Meanwhile, dental experts reveal that right shade of white is very important for veneers or crowns to give a natural look to the teeth as can be seen in the case of Miley.