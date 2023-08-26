Bob Barker, famous for 'Price Is Right,' dies at 99

Television's beloved host of 'The Price Is Right,' Bob Barker, passes away at age 99, confirms longtime publicist.

Bob Barker's longtime publicist, Roger Neal, conveyed the somber news of the passing of the iconic television personality.

Bob Barker, known for his endearing charm and unique blend of humor, which endeared him to American audiences for generations, has left us at the age of 99.



Neal, who had the privilege of serving as Barker's publicist during two significant periods in his career, from 1987 to 1994 and then again starting in 2020, shared the announcement.

The news marks the end of an era for television and the entertainment world, as Bob Barker's enduring presence and influence are celebrated and remembered.

When Bob Barker was chosen to helm The Price Is Right in 1972, it marked a turning point for the iconic game show.

Having seen a significant decline from its heyday in the late 1950s and having been dropped by two networks, the show desperately needed a fresh start.

Barker, with his distinctive style, provided exactly that. His tenure breathed new life into the program, and even a decade and a half after his retirement, the show continues to captivate audiences.



