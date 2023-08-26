Royal Family ‘far too lenient’ with this royal’s business pursuits but not Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s relaunch has been teased repetitively ever since Prince Harry’s memoir Spare became a bestseller.

Reports had suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to launch her blogging page, The Tig, once again. While the speculations were running amuck, reports came in that she is planning to step back into Hollywood and even considering a political career.

While there is no date on when this relaunch will occur, royal commentator Daniela Elser pointed out a major concern that the Royal Family may have to deal with.

In her piece for News.com.au, Elser, who dubbed it as the ‘second coming of brand Sussex’ or the ‘Megnaissance,’ noted that in a similar situation that the Royal Family faced with another royal member, Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of disgraced Prince Andrew.

The Royals were able to disassociate themselves with the situation when Fergie was taking on ‘US money-making gambits.’ A Palace spokesperson had told the Guardian back in 2001 in a comment that “she is a separate, independent, ordinary person.”

Elser opined that Fergie’s business pursuits took place under ‘the far too lenient, aegis of Her late Majesty.’

However, after his ascension, King Charles has 'attempted to use every regal toolkit to distance the Palace from the Sussexes'; whether it was the Frogmore eviction or the stripping of HRH titles on the royal website, or them now found at the bottom of the family page.

Given that the Royal Family is not on terms with the Sussexes, Elser posed how would the King react once Meghan officially begins her business.

“So, given this climate of cold shoulders and the most disapproving of posho pursed lips, how would Charles react to seeing a gifted title and someone using their membership of the royal family to make oodles of lovely money?”