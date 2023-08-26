Zendaya, Tom Holland spread joy among students during visit to Euphoria star's hometown

Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland orchestrated a surprise basketball session with students in Oakland, California.

The 26-year-old actress, a native of the city, teamed up with her 27-year-old boyfriend and fellow Spider-Man co-star. Their collaboration with the non-profit organization Hoopbus brought smiles and sporting fun to the students as they engaged in a spontaneous hoop-shooting session."

The Euphoria star — who recently revealed the real reason why she keeps her relationship with Tom private — also took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of him learning some tricks.

Over the years, the couple have opted to keep their relationship private and out of the limelight.

In an interview with ELLE that was published earlier this week, Zendaya gave a rare insight into their romance.

'Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,' she explained. 'I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.'

They were first romantically linked in 2017 after showing off their electric chemistry in the latest Spider-Man films.

In September 2021, they finally confirmed their romance and made their relationship Instagram official.



