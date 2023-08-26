Scooter Braun refuses to interrupt vacation amid Ariana Grande's scandal

Ariana Grande's management team reportedly expressed discontent with her manager, Scooter Braun, alleging that he declined to shorten his vacation amidst the media frenzy surrounding Grande's relationship with her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater.



Ariana Grande's team wanted Scooter Braun to end his European vacation and fly to New York to help manage the situation.

According to Puck's sources, Braun allegedly declined, citing his need for a vacation, stating, "I deserve a vacation."

This incident adds to a growing list of music stars who have purportedly severed ties with Braun's SB Projects in recent months.

Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel of Frozen fame, and Justin Bieber are among the artists reportedly seeking to end their contracts with the prominent manager.

Scooter Braun has been at the center of a high-profile feud with Taylor Swift since 2019 when he acquired her longtime label, Big Machine Records, and gained control of the master recordings of her first six studio albums.

In November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal reportedly exceeding $300 million.

Swift has publicly criticized Braun, referring to him as a "bully" and a symbol of "toxic male privilege in our industry."